Ross Cashen
OELWEIN -- An Oelwein man has been charged with attempted murder after officers responded to a shots fired call on Aug. 1.

Ross Ian River Cashen, 39, was arrested after an investigation of the incident, which took place in the 100 block of Eight Avenue N.W.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, according to the Oelwein Police Department.

A 2011 Courier story reported that Cashen was arrested in May 2011 for failing to comply with requirements of the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

According to court records, Cashen was convicted in 2010 of lascivious acts with a child in Delaware County.

