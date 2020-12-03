Oelwein man arrested in Waterloo storage burglaries

WATERLOO – An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into storage buildings in Waterloo.

Authorities allege Anthony Allen Copley, 34, tried to avoid detection when he removed his back license plate and covered up his front when he drove into the Airline Highway Storage, 3963 W. Airline Highway, around 5:30 p.m. Oct 10.

But before he went to the storage business, he stopped at a nearby convenience store, which recorded video footage of him purchasing a drink.

Court records allege Copley used bolt cutters to snap locks on four storage units and loaded items into his vehicle, and the thefts were discovered the following day.

On Nov. 19, state troopers spotted Copley driving near Oelwein and attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants. A chase ensued, reaching speeds of up to 87 mph in a 55 mph zone. The pursuit entered the city and continued until both the fleeing vehicle and the squad car became disabled on railroad tracks.

The chase continued on foot, and Copley was detained at the Kwik Star convenience store, according to court records. He was charged with felony eluding.