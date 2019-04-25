OELWEIN -- An Oelwein was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after deputies say he was waving a firearm in the middle of an intersection and hitting vehicles with a bat.
Augustin Mormann, 29, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal mischief, both felonies. He was also charged with driving while barred, carrying weapons, interference with official acts, fraudulent use of registration and not having insurance.
He was being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said they received "multiple 911 calls" of a man in the middle of the 3000 block of T Avenue in Oelwein at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Callers said the man was waving a bat and a firearm and hitting vehicles with the bat.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.