{{featured_button_text}}
Augustin Mormann

Augustin Mormann

OELWEIN -- An Oelwein was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after deputies say he was waving a firearm in the middle of an intersection and hitting vehicles with a bat.

Augustin Mormann, 29, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal mischief, both felonies. He was also charged with driving while barred, carrying weapons, interference with official acts, fraudulent use of registration and not having insurance.

He was being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said they received "multiple 911 calls" of a man in the middle of the 3000 block of T Avenue in Oelwein at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Callers said the man was waving a bat and a firearm and hitting vehicles with the bat.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2015, 2017-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments