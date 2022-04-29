Oelwein man arrested for threatening to shoot up Independence Walmart

INDEPENDENCE — An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up the Independence Walmart and blow up the store.

Shawn William Armstrong, 48, was arrested for threat of terrorism, threat of arson and two counts of first-degree harassment. Bond was set at $20,000.

Authorities allege Armstrong phoned the Walmart pharmacy number April 20 and made threats to shoot people at the store, according to court records.

Employees called Independence police, and Armstrong allegedly called back when an officer was at the store. When the officer identified himself on the phone, Armstrong began yelling at him and used a racial epithet and threatened to blow up the store, court records state. He then hung up.

The officer later called Armstrong from a police department phone, and Armstrong claimed he had just got his phone back from someone he didn’t know. The officer began to question Armstrong, and Armstrong then began yelling at the officer in the same tone as the earlier call and threatened to kill the officer, records state.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office detained Armstrong on Tuesday and transported him to the Buchanan County Jail.

