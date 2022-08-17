Oelwein man arrested for tattooing without a permit

OELWEIN — An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly running an unlicensed tattoo parlor.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Skylar Joseph Buhr, 33, on Aug. 8 on a warrant for operating a tattoo parlor without a permit, a misdemeanor, and an unrelated charge of failure to pay child support.
According to court records, one of Buhr’s customers went to authorities in May after she was unable to get a refund for a tattoo where something was wrong with the ink he used.
The tattooing had been done at a home in the 800 block of Second Street N.E., and authorities allege Buhr didn’t have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
