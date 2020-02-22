You are the owner of this article.
Oelwein man arrested for taping sexual assault
Oelwein man arrested for taping sexual assault

Anthony Andrew Ledesma

OELWEIN – An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and videotaping the crime.

Anthony Andrew Ledesma, 33, was arrested on Feb. 6 on charges of third-degree sexual assault as a habitual offender and invasion of privacy. Bond was initially set at $21,000.

The case was investigated by the Oelwein Police Department, and court records allege Ledesma sexually abused the woman in September 2019 while she was unconscious from a prescription drug overdose.

The video was later discovered in an electronic trash bin for Ledesma’s Google account, records state.

Ledesma is currently on probation for a 2016 drug offense where police found 5 grams of meth along with scales and needles in his West Union motel room.

