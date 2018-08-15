ELGIN – An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly groping a woman during a tubing trip over the weekend.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Taylor Lee Stewart, 28, on one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and public intoxication. He was later released on bond.
According to court records, the woman had been tubing on the Turkey River on Saturday when Stewart allegedly rubbed on her leg and then jumped out of his tube, stuck his hand under her tube and inserted his fingers into her vagina.
Later that day, deputies were called to Gilbertson Park campground after Stewart’s wife became upset and allegedly pulled him from a car by the hair, and they learned of the sexual assault allegations, court records state. Deputies found Stewart on the ground with an odor of alcohol, according to authorities.
