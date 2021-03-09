Oelwein man arrested for punching infant

OELWEIN – An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly punching an infant in the head, resulting in broken bones and other injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Wesley Smith, 26, on Friday on one count of willful injury causing a serious injury. He was released on bond pending trial.

According to Oelwein police, the 2-month-old child was taken to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo on Feb. 1 where doctors found skull fractures and broken ribs. The child was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment.

Physicians found rib fractures in different stages of healing, retinal hemorrhages and bruises, according to court records.

Authorities allege the incident happened in Oelwein.

Smith allegedly admitted during a March 3 interview with Oelwein police that he had dropped the child on a futon and punched him once in the head with a closed fist on the night of Jan. 31 into Feb. 1.

Willful injury causing serious injury is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

