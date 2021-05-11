Oelwein man arrested for gun in Evansdale traffic stop

EVANSDALE – Evansdale police arrested an Oelwein man on weapons charges following a Monday night traffic stop.
Officers pulled over a Ford Edge in the 500 block of East End Avenue after receiving a complaint around 11:20 p.m. Police noticed a loaded bolt-action shotgun in the back seat.
The driver, Christopher John Walsh, 49, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and driving while suspended. He was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail, and bond was set at $7,000.
Authorities allege Walsh is barred from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions for domestic assault.