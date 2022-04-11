Oelwein man arrested following standoff with authorities

DENVER --- An Oelwein man has been arrested following a standoff with authorities on Friday morning.

Deputies with the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office were called to 260th Street east of Denver around 5:30 a.m. Then deputies approached, the driver ran off on foot.

He was later located at an address in the 2700 block of Navaho Avenue, where he climbed in a parked truck and refused to exit. A standoff ensued, ending two hours later when authorities used tear gas to remove him from the truck, according to court records.

Joshua Smith, 46, was arrested for third-degree burglary, driving while revoke and interference.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Denver Police Department, Denver Ambulance Service and Bremer County Dispatch.

Court records show Smith is currently awaiting trial for theft and burglary charges in an October 2020 break-in at a Strawberry Point home were 17 firearms, jewelry and other items were taken.

