 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Oelwein man arrested following standoff with authorities

  • Updated
  • 0

DENVER --- An Oelwein man has been arrested following a standoff with authorities on Friday morning.

Deputies with the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office were called to 260th Street east of Denver around 5:30 a.m. Then deputies approached, the driver ran off on foot.

Joshua Freedom Smith

Joshua Freedom Smith

He was later located at an address in the 2700 block of Navaho Avenue, where he climbed in a parked truck and refused to exit. A standoff ensued, ending two hours later when authorities used tear gas to remove him from the truck, according to court records.

Joshua Smith, 46, was arrested for third-degree burglary, driving while revoke and interference.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Denver Police Department, Denver Ambulance Service and Bremer County Dispatch.

Court records show Smith is currently awaiting trial for theft and burglary charges in an October 2020 break-in at a Strawberry Point home were 17 firearms, jewelry and other items were taken.

+1 
clip art squad cars
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Arraignment set in 2012 Nashua slaying

Arraignment set in 2012 Nashua slaying

Investigators with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office filed a charge of first-degree murder against Randy Patrie, who had long been suspected in the shotgun slaying of Carl “Ken” Gallmeyer

Watch Now: Related Video

Paleontologists find perfectly preserved dinosaur fossils from the day of asteroid impact

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News