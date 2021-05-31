 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Occupied Waterloo house hit by gunfire early Monday
0 comments
breaking top story

Occupied Waterloo house hit by gunfire early Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A house was hit by gunfire early Monday while the residents were there.

Police said they found several bullet entrance holes on the east side of a house at 307 Kern St. after responding to a call shortly before 6 a.m. A woman and three children were in the home when officers arrived. No one was injured.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
$3 for 3 months to support local journalism

Initially, police were sent to a call of someone hearing shots fired in the 2000 block of East Fourth Street at 5:51 a.m. They responded soon after to the report on Kern Street, about seven blocks away on the other side of U.S. Highway 63.

Police have no suspects in the incident at this time.

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News