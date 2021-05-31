Occupied Waterloo house hit by gunfire early Monday

WATERLOO — A house was hit by gunfire early Monday while the residents were there.

Police said they found several bullet entrance holes on the east side of a house at 307 Kern St. after responding to a call shortly before 6 a.m. A woman and three children were in the home when officers arrived. No one was injured.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Initially, police were sent to a call of someone hearing shots fired in the 2000 block of East Fourth Street at 5:51 a.m. They responded soon after to the report on Kern Street, about seven blocks away on the other side of U.S. Highway 63.

Police have no suspects in the incident at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.