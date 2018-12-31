WAVERLY — An Idaho man has been charged in a plot to pay off a witness in a federal fraud investigation.
Court records allege that David Emerson Smith, of Pocatello, received instructions from his brother to offer tax credits and shares of a California company to one of the brother’s victims.
“David Emerson Smith indicated he would try to explain it in a nice way without sounding like he was part of the ‘mafia protection ring’ or expressly stating, ‘drop the charges or you are going broke,’” according to the indictment.
At the time, David Emerson Smith’s brother, 62-year-old Darrell Smith, was housed at the Bremer County Jail in Waverly awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges surrounding investments in Permeate Refining, which operated an ethanol plant in Hopkinton.
One of Darrell Smith’s victims was an elderly Salmon, Idaho, woman referred to in court records by the initial “C.K.” Darrell Smith, formerly of Forest City, had allegedly forged her signature to transfer money and bilked her out of at least $160,000, court records state.
The size of C.K.’s loss was tied to the amount of time Darrell Smith would spend in prison, and Darrell Smith allegedly told his brother that swaying C.K.’s statements to probation officials could shave two years off his sentence, records state.
During phone calls from the jail in 2017, Darrell Smith allegedly asked David Emerson Smith to contact C.K. and offer her 2 million shares of Greenbelt Resources stock, tax credits and other incentives for a payoff with a purported value of $965,000, according to court records.
As part of the scheme, Darrell Smith typed up alleged stock assignment letters using a computer supplied by his defense attorney while in jail and had the letters distributed, according to court records.
Then in February 2018, David Emerson Smith sent a letter to C.K. reminding her of the deal. David Emerson Smith was to receive 350,000 Greenbelt shares for his role, records state.
Darrell Smith was ultimately sentenced to 14 years in prison following a hearing where the judge found that he had obstructed justice.
He was also ordered to pay $1 million in restitution.
A federal grand jury issued the nine-page indictment charging David Emerson Smith with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding on Dec. 18, and it was unsealed on Wednesday after a federal marshal served a summons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.