Obadal charged with disorderly conduct over council meeting argument

WATERLOO — A regular at Waterloo City Council meetings who became involved in a heated exchange with the mayor has been charged.

Todd Alan Obadal, 54, was cited for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, for allegedly causing a disturbance at the meeting in council chambers on Tuesday.

The former county Republican Party co-chair and one-time state legislative candidate was briefly detained at the police department as officers completed the paperwork. He was released at about 7 p.m.

The incident came as the council debated how to fill the vacancy for the panel’s Ward 4 seat – through appointment or through a vote by residents in a special election.

The original agenda called for “filling Ward 4 City Council vacancy by appointment.”

As the item came up, Councilor Ray Feuss moved to change wording to fill it by election and discussion turned to piggybacking the vote with a Hawkeye Community College bond referendum March 7.

Councilor Jerome Amos Jr. who is leaving the Ward 4 seat to serve in the state Legislature, said he was against the special election because of the cost and because Ward 4 residents wouldn’t have representation until the election.

Mayor Quentin Hart noted the city had received a petition to have a special election and opined that the matter would likely end up at the ballot box.

Wearing an American flag bandana on his head and a camouflage T-shirt, Obadal argued for filling the seat by special election. He noted the city had missed an opportunity to offer the Ward 4 matter as part of an earlier special election for high-speed internet services and suggested “hastening” the election date.

Hart responded that the council supports holding the election. Obadal added that the council had yet to vote. The mayor told Obadal he no longer had the floor.

“I’m not playing with you tonight,” Hart said.

Obadal continued talking, and Hart directed Police Chief Joe Leibold to remove him.

When Leibold approached Obadal, Obadal asked the chief to place him under arrest.

“No, I’m not going to do that …. Grab your stuff, let’s go,” the chief said. Obadal didn’t budge until the chief took him by the arm and pulled him toward the door.

Obabal said Leibold informed him he was being arrested when they were in the hallway outside of chambers.

After two more residents’ public comments, council members voted to fill the vacancy by special election.

While in the police department’s holding cell, Obadal sent a Facebook post reading “2023 Bingo, Become a literal political prisoner” with a check mark next to it.

“I’ve always stood for equal representation and equal application of the law and for process. That was my motivation,” Obadal said Thursday.

He said he plans to attend and speak at future City Council meetings.

This isn’t the first time Obadal has been involved in a heated argument during a council meeting. In 2019, the mayor asked police to remove Obadal from the podium when discussion about a sewer leak led to a shouting match, according to Courier archives.