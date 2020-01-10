You are the owner of this article.
Nursing home worker sentenced to probation
Michael Ritchie Kane

WATERLOO – A former nursing home worker has been sentenced to probation for allegedly abusing a resident where he worked.

Michael Ritchie Kane, 61, of Westgate, pleaded to dependent adult abuse with injury on Jan. 2 in Black Hawk County District Court.

Under a plea agreement, Kane was granted a deferred judgment, which means the offense will come off his record if he completes two to five years of probation. Kane had no prior criminal record, and the victim has since died of unrelated causes, which would have made going to trial difficult for prosecutors.

State nursing board records indicate he surrendered his license in December 2018 in connection with the incident.

Kane had worked at Ravenood Specialty Care in Waterloo, and investigators with the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit alleged he pinched a resident’s nipples, punched him in the stomach, attempted to suffocate him and threatened to shoot him in June 2018.

