Nurse sentenced for stealing opioids

WATERLOO — An Evansdale nurse who stole pain medication from an elderly nursing home resident in Waterloo has been sentenced to federal prison.

Kelsey Ann Baxter, 33, was sentenced to one month behind bars and one year of supervised release on a count of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation on Jan. 4 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

She also agreed to surrender her nursing license.

Baxter had been working at Friendship Village nursing home in Waterloo as a licensed practical nurse.

Baxter was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date yet to be set.

According to a plea agreement, in April 2021 Baxter was caught stealing and consuming two morphine pills that were intended for an elderly resident of the nursing home. The nursing home investigated and discovered that Baxter had diverted 43 morphine pills to her own use over a two-week period in April 2021.

The elderly resident of the nursing home, who suffered pain from physical ailments, indicated that she had not received pain medication even though Baxter had documented in the elderly resident’s handwritten and electronic medical records that the resident had received the pain medication.

The nursing home terminated Baxter’s employment after she tested positive for opiates without having a prescription. The nursing home had previously suspected Baxter of drug diversion as she was noticeably slurring her speech and disoriented while on the job. Baxter admitted she falsified the elderly nursing home resident’s physical and electronic medical records and the nursing home’s narcotics logs, according to prosecutors.

While this case was pending, Baxter repeatedly violated the terms of her pretrial release. Ultimately, a federal judge ordered Baxter confined in her home while awaiting her sentencing hearing, because she repeatedly used controlled substances while on pretrial release. In July 2022, Baxter was convicted in state court of making a false report to law enforcement before she was charged in federal court.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa as part of the Elder Justice Task Force.