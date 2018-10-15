CEDAR FALLS — An Evansdale woman has pleaded guilty to taking medications meant for patients when she worked as a nurse at nursing homes in Cedar Falls and Waterloo in 2016 and 2018.
Lacey Staveley, 35, a licensed professional nurse, entered pleas to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge, and one count of false statements relating to health care matters Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Staveley admitted in November 2016 while employed at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center she took hydrocodone prescribed to patients for herself. Staveley’s victims were long-term residents of the nursing home who had chronic pain and were both on Medicare.
Staveley destroyed an original medication log and replaced it with a fake log, according to prosecutors.
When her theft was discovered, Staveley provided a fake urine sample using toilet water.
A second test was positive for opiates, marijuana and hydrocodone, and she was terminated.
Staveley also admitted in 2018 she began working as a LPN for Harmony House in Waterloo without disclosing her prior employment at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center.
In January 2018, she took two oxycodone pills from a patient’s medication stocks and replaced the pills in the original blister pack with an anti-psychotic drug that did not provide relief from pain.
The patient complained of pain constantly after he did not receive all of his medication.
Staveley also admitted she took four narcotic pills, containing Vimpat, from another nursing home patient and replaced those pills with an anti-seizure drug that had a similar shape and color. This second patient at Harmony House was nonverbal and could not complain of pain. Harmony House also terminated Staveley’s employment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.