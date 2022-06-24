Nurse pleads to taking patient's pain pill

WATERLOO — A federal judge has approved the guilty plea of a former nursing home employee accused of stealing a patient’s pain medicine.

Matthew Daniel Bowlden, 32, pleaded to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by deception in May before a magistrate. On June 2, Judge C.J. Williams signed off on the plea.

The charge is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing will be at a later date.

According to court records, Bowlden was a licensed practical nurse who was working for one nursing home when he obtained a job at a second nursing home in Cedar Falls in March 2019.

During his first shift on the floor, he opened a locked box in a medication room and took an oxycodone pill. He then ingested the pill, which was intended for a 95-year-old resident who suffered from dementia and chronic pain, court records state.

The incident was allegedly caught on video. When confronted about the theft, Bowlden claimed his home toilet was leaking and never returned to work, court records said.

Records show Bowlden’s nursing license was suspended in 2020 following an investigation into the incident by the Iowa Nursing Board.







