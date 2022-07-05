Nurse charged with taking morphine

WATERLOO — Authorities have charged a Waterloo nurse accused of taking pain medication from a patient in 2021.

Kelsey Ann Baxter was charged with one count of acquiring a controlled substance through deception June 28 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The government is also seeking forfeiture of her nursing license. She waived formal indictment.

Court records allege Baxter obtained morphine in April 2021.

Nursing Board records show Baxter’s license was suspended pending proof of substance abuse treatment in February.

Records indicate Baxter was a licensed practical nurse working for Friendship Village Retirement Community when a co-worker allegedly saw her take morphine pills from a patient’s medication card. A drug test was positive for opiates, and she was terminated, according to Nursing Board records.

After that, she voluntarily entered an inpatient treatment program followed by outpatient treatment.

During a Nursing Board hearing, it was disclosed that Baxter suffered from anxiety, depression and insomnia. She had been one of five nurses specializing in COVID-19 and had worked “extremely long hours” and had watched 14 residents die alone, according to records.

