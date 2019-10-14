{{featured_button_text}}
College Hill area in Cedar Falls

 THOMAS NELSON, Courier Staff Reporter

CEDAR FALLS -- The number of people charged in an August fight on College Hill now stands at a dozen.

Marquas Tyrese Gafeney, 21, of 732 Hope St., Waterloo, was arrested Monday for participating in a riot, a misdemeanor. Bond was initially set at $20,000.

Police said the Aug. 10 fight pitted two groups against each other and drew more than a dozen people. Gafeney was allegedly identified in a video of the melee, according to court records.

Eleven other people have been arrested in connection with the fight, including Justin Earl Boehmer, 22, of Waterloo; Ryder Jay Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights; David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, of Dunkerton; and Devonta Kershad White, 22; Davion Everette Madlock, 20; Demond Deon Rollins, 19; Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24; Dejuan Fox, 26; Raheem O'Neal Christoff, 24; Robert Lesley Boggs III, 22; and Jameel Ahmod Lanier, 18, all of Waterloo.

