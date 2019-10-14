CEDAR FALLS -- The number of people charged in an August fight on College Hill now stands at a dozen.
Marquas Tyrese Gafeney, 21, of 732 Hope St., Waterloo, was arrested Monday for participating in a riot, a misdemeanor. Bond was initially set at $20,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Police said the Aug. 10 fight pitted two groups against each other and drew more than a dozen people. Gafeney was allegedly identified in a video of the melee, according to court records.
Eleven other people have been arrested in connection with the fight, including Justin Earl Boehmer, 22, of Waterloo; Ryder Jay Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights; David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, of Dunkerton; and Devonta Kershad White, 22; Davion Everette Madlock, 20; Demond Deon Rollins, 19; Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24; Dejuan Fox, 26; Raheem O'Neal Christoff, 24; Robert Lesley Boggs III, 22; and Jameel Ahmod Lanier, 18, all of Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.