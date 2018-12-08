EARLVILLE (AP) — Authorities have ruled the death of a Northeast Iowa woman was a homicide.
Delaware County authorities initially reported that 39-year-old Amy Mullis had been fatally injured in a fall Nov. 10 at her farm about 4 miles northwest of Earlville. The Iowa Public Safety Department said in a news release Friday that Todd Mullis had called 911 and said no one had seen what happened — that her death was unattended.
The department says an autopsy report has since listed the manner of her death as homicide.
No arrests have been reported.
Her obituary is here.
