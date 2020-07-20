Nora Springs man sentenced to 40 years for child porn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORA SPRINGS – A Nora Springs man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for allegedly producing child pornography in 2017 and 2018.

Judge C.J. Williams on Monday sentenced Aaron Leroy Olson, 35, to two consecutive 20-year sentences on charges of possession of child porn in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was also ordered to undergo sex offender management classes and will serve five years of supervised release following prison.

Authorities allege Olson used a girl to produce sexually explicit images between October 2017 and October 2018 that were found on a digital camera, SD cards and a computer hard drive.

He was arrested in November on state charges of second-degree sexual abuse and possession of marijuana after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl. Those charges were dropped in favor of the federal porn charges.

