NORA SPRINGS – A Nora Springs man accused of sexually abusing a girl has pleaded guilty to child porn charges.
Aaron Leroy Olson, 36, pleaded to two counts of possession of child pornography, including depictions of prepubescent children during a Friday hearing. Olson admitted that between 2017 and 2019 he possessed child pornography on a computer and a memory card.
Sentencing will be at a later date, and Olson remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending until then. In a plea agreement, Olson agreed to be sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Court records show Olson was arrested in November on state charges of second-degree sexual abuse and possession of marijuana after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl. The state charges were dismissed in favor of the federal charges.
