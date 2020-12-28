 Skip to main content
Nora Springs man dies in prison while serving time for sex abuse
Nora Springs man dies in prison while serving time for sex abuse

NORA SPRINGS – A former Nora Springs man has died in prison where he was serving time for sexually abusing a girl.

Ronald James Calvert was pronounced dead due to an “unexpected medical emergency” at 11:44 a.m. on Saturday at the Newton Correctional Facility, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy will be conducted, officials said.

Calvert was 77 years old and had been serving a 25-year sentence for second-degree sexual abuse in a Floyd County case. Authorities said he abused a girl over a seven-year period between 2006 and 2013.

He pleaded and was sentenced in May 2014.

