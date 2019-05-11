NORA SPRINGS – A Nora Springs man accused of sexually abusing a girl has pleaded not guilty to child porn charges.
Aaron Leroy Olson, 35, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Trial has tentatively been set for July.
A federal grand jury filed the charges on Tuesday alleging Olson used a girl to produce sexually explicit images between October 2017 and October 2018 that were found on a Kodak digital camera, SD cards and a Hitachi computer hard drive.
Court records show that Olson was arrested in November on state charges of second-degree sexual abuse and possession of marijuana after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl. Police searched his home on Nov. 9, and he is awaiting trial in that case.
