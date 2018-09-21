WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County jury deliberated all day Thursday but have not yet arrived at a verdict in the the first-degree murder trial of Stanley Liggins.
The seven-woman, five-man jury will resume deliberations Friday morning.
They also deliberated for several hours Wednesday following lengthy closing arguments.
Liggins, 56, is charged in the Sept. 17, 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island. The girl’s burning body was discovered in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport.
She had been sexually abused and strangled to death before being doused with gasoline and set on fire.
A search for Lewis began when she did not return home for buying a pack of gum for Liggins at a liquor store near her Rock Island home earlier that night.
Liggins, who knew Lewis’ mother, Sheri McCormick and her then-husband, Joseph “Ace” Glenn, was quickly developed as a suspect.
He has been tried and convicted twice in the girl’s death. Both convictions have been overturned. His third trial was moved from Scott County to Black Hawk County because of extensive pretrial publicity.
Jury selection began Aug. 28; testimony began Aug. 30.
The case is being tried by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton.
Liggins is represented by Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt.
