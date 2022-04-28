No new trial in fatal 2016 drive-by shooting

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen convicted of killing a man during a 2016 drive-by shooting won’t be getting a new trial.

Attorneys for Doncorrion Deangelo Spates had asked the court to overturn a guilty verdict of first-degree murder because a juror allegedly made racially charges comments.

In 2020 the Iowa Court of Appeals tasked a district court judge with re-evaluating the matter.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the judge’s decision against granting a new trial.

“We expressly find that, although some jurors reported hearing troubling comments that implicated race, the record contains no compelling evidence that a juror made clear and explicit statements indicating that racial animus was a significant motivating factor in his or her vote to convict,” Appellate Court Judge David May wrote in the ruling.

Prosecutors said Spates was 15 when he was a passenger in a SUV that drove past a group of people who gathered outside a Logan Avenue home July 17, 2016.

Someone in the vehicle opened fire on the group, and Otavious Brown, 21, was struck by a bullet and died. Two others were injured.

A jury found Spates, who is Black, guilty of first-degree murder and acquitted two other passengers, who are also Black. The driver pleaded to lesser charges.

Following trial, a juror approached the judge to say she had heard another juror make racial remarks — that young Black men are gangbangers and are desensitized to shooting and that all Black people know each other.

In the district court judge’s analysis, he noted others jurors said they didn’t hear any racial comments, and some said the “knowing each other” comment likely related to speculation surrounding if the people in the SUV knew the people standing outside the home or if the shooting was random.

Likewise, no other juror reported hearing the gangbanger reference, but one reported hearing speculation over if the shooting was gang-related, according to the district court judge’s findings.

