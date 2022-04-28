No new trial in fatal 2016 drive-by shooting

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen convicted of killing a man during a 2016 drive-by shooting won’t be getting a new trial.
Attorneys for Doncorrion Deangelo Spates had asked the court to overturn a guilty verdict of first-degree murder because a juror allegedly made racially charges comments.
In 2020 the Iowa Court of Appeals tasked a district court judge with re-evaluating the matter.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the judge’s decision against granting a new trial.
“We expressly find that, although some jurors reported hearing troubling comments that implicated race, the record contains no compelling evidence that a juror made clear and explicit statements indicating that racial animus was a significant motivating factor in his or her vote to convict,” Appellate Court Judge David May wrote in the ruling.
Prosecutors said Spates was 15 when he was a passenger in a SUV that drove past a group of people who gathered outside a Logan Avenue home July 17, 2016.
Someone in the vehicle opened fire on the group, and Otavious Brown, 21, was struck by a bullet and died. Two others were injured.
A jury found Spates, who is Black, guilty of first-degree murder and acquitted two other passengers, who are also Black. The driver pleaded to lesser charges.
Following trial, a juror approached the judge to say she had heard another juror make racial remarks — that young Black men are gangbangers and are desensitized to shooting and that all Black people know each other.
In the district court judge’s analysis, he noted others jurors said they didn’t hear any racial comments, and some said the “knowing each other” comment likely related to speculation surrounding if the people in the SUV knew the people standing outside the home or if the shooting was random.
Likewise, no other juror reported hearing the gangbanger reference, but one reported hearing speculation over if the shooting was gang-related, according to the district court judge’s findings.
Photos: Logan Avenue murder trial
050619jr-spates-sentencing-1
Doncorrion Spates waves at friends and family in court on May 6, 2019, after he was sentenced to prison for murder in the 2016 death of Otavious Brown.
JEFF REINITZ
050619jr-spates-sentencing-3
Raymond Birden Sr., stepfather of Otavious Brown, told Doncorrion Spates that he forgave him during a sentencing hering on May 6, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
050619jr-spates-sentencing-2
Doncorrion Spates waves to friends and family in court Monday.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer
021318jr-rollins-verdict-2
Armand Rollins Jr., 18, left, sits with defense attorney Melissa Anderson Seeber moments after his acquittal.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
021318jr-rollins-verdict-3
Family members and friends Armand Rollins Jr. react to the verdict on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, finding him not guilty of all charges in the July 2016 shooting death of Otavious Brown.
JEFF REINITZ
Armand Rollins Jr.
Armand Rollins Jr., 18, center, reacts with defense attorneys Andrew Thalacker and Melissa Anderson Seeber on Tuesday as he learns jurors have acquitted him of all charges in the July 2016 shooting death of Otavious Brown. He later
pleaded guilty to unrelated gun and drug charges.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
020918jr-logan-verdict-2
Shavondes Martin, center, flanked by defense attorneys Cory Goldensoph and Nina Forcier, listens as a jury acquits him of all charges.
020918jr-logan-verdict-5
Sheriff’s deputies rush Doncorrion Spates, in background, from the courtroom Friday following a verdict that found him guilty of murder and acquitted a co-defendant.
JEFF REINITZ
020918jr-logan-verdict-4
Doncorrion Spates, center, places his head down Friday minutes after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and intimidation with a weapon in the July 2016 shooting on Logan Avenue that killed Otavious Brown and injured two others.
JEFF REINITZ
020918jr-logan-verdict-3
Jurors are slated to return to the courthouse on Monday to continue to deliberate the fate of Armond Rollins Jr.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Doncorrion Spates
Deputies handcuff
Doncorrion Spates, center, Friday moments after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.
JEFF REINITZ PHOTOS, COURIER STAFF WRITER
020518jr-logan-trial-1
Armand Rollins talks with friends during a break in trial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
020518jr-logan-trial-4
Defense attorney Andrew Thalacker delivers closing arguments during trial for Shavondes Martin, Armand Rollins and Doncorrion Spates on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
020518jr-logan-trial-2
Doncorrion Spates, left, and Shavondes Martin enter the courtroom following a break in trial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
020518jr-logan-trial-3
Assistant County Attorney James Katcher delivers closing arguments during trial for Shavondes Martin, Armand Rollins and Doncorrion Spates on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
020218jr-logan-trial-3
Doncorrion Spates, center, during trial on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
020218jr-logan-trial-2
Investigator Nicholas Sadd with the Waterloo Police Department testifies during the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Judge Brad Harris
Judge Brad Harris hears arguments during trial for Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
020218jr-logan-trial-5
Shavondes Martin, left, exits the courtroom following trial on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
020218jr-logan-trial-4
Assistant County Attorney James Katcher makes arguments at the close of testimony in the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
020118as-otavious-brown-trial-2
Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation criminalist Dennis Kern speaks to the jury about fingerprint analysis he conducted after the killing of Otavious Brown in 2016 during the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Amie Rivers
020118as-otavious-brown-trial-4
Retired criminalist Carl Bessmen, who was with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation in 2016, speaks to the jury about firearm and bullet analysis he conducted after the killing of Otavious Brown in 2016 during the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Amie Rivers
020118as-otavious-brown-trial-5
Dr. Michele Catellier, a forensic pathologist and associate medical examiner for the State of Iowa, speaks to the jury about her autopsy of Otavious Brown in 2016 during the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Thursday.
Amie Rivers
020118as-otavious-brown-trial-3
Brenda Crosby, a criminalist with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, speaks to the jury about DNA analysis she conducted after the killing of Otavious Brown in 2016 during the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
Amie Rivers
020118as-otavious-brown-trial-1
Waterloo Police Officer Eryn Hagemann speaks to the jury about documenting the crime scene after the killing of Otavious Brown in 2016 during the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Thursday.
Amie Rivers
013118jr-logan-trial-2
Aundrey Roberts Jr. testifies during trial for Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Wednesday.
JEFF REINITZ
013118jr-logan-trial-4
Doncorrion Spates exits the courtroom following trial Jan. 31, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
013118jr-logan-trial-5
Shavondes Martin exits the courtroom following trial on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
013118jr-logan-trial-3
From left, Doncorrion Spates, John Bishop, Cory Goldensoph, Nina Forcier, Shavondes Martin and Armand Rollins during a break in trial on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
013118jr-logan-trial-1
Shavondes Martin, left, Armand Rollins and Doncorrion Spates, exit the courtroom following trial Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
013018jr-logan-trial-1
Raymond Birden Jr. reluctantly glances at a postmortem photo of his brother, Otavious Brown, during trial for Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Tuesday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
013018jr-logan-trial-3
Jacques Dominique Williamson, left, examines photos offered by defense attorney Andrew Thalacker during trial for Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
013018jr-logan-trial-2
Raymond Birden Jr., left, talks with defense attorney Cory Goldensoph during trial for Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
012918jr-logan-trial-8
Jacques Dominique Williamson said he was forced at gunpoint to take part in a drive-by shooting during trial for Armand Rollins, Shavondes Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Monday.
JEFF REINITZ PHOTOS, Courier Staff Writer
012918jr-logan-trial-7
Armand Rollins leaves the courtroom during a break in trial Monday.
012918jr-logan-trial-4
Defense attorney John Bishop during opening statements in the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavones Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. He is representing Spates.
JEFF REINITZ
012918jr-logan-trial-2
Defense attorney Melissa Anderson-Seeber during opening statements in the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavones Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. She is representing Rollins.
JEFF REINITZ
012918jr-logan-trial-3
Defense attorney Cory Goldensoph during opening statements in the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavones Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. He is representing Martin.
JEFF REINITZ
012918jr-logan-trial-1
Assistant County Attorney James Katcher delivers opening statements in the trial of Armand Rollins, Shavones Martin and Doncorrion Spates on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
012618jr-logan-murder-hearing-1
Assistant County Attorney James Katcher, left, and Judge Brad Harris listen to phone testimony during a pretrial hearing for Shavondes Martin, Armad Rollins and Doncorrion Deangelo Spates on Friday.
JEFF REINITZ
012618jr-logan-murder-hearing-2
The defense objected to the jury’s makeup at a pretrial hearing for Shavondes Martin, Armad Rollins and Doncorrion Deangelo Spates on Friday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.