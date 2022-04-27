Nilges retiring after two decades in court administration

WATERLOO — Linda Nilges is retiring after more than two decades of keeping the courts running in Black Hawk and surrounding counties.

“I’m not busting the door down to get out. I love what I do. I love the people I work with. I’m just ready for the next phase. I thought springtime would be good,” said Nilges, who has been the court administrator for the 11 counties in the state’s First Judicial District in Northeast Iowa.

Her last day on the job will be Thursday.

Nilges, a Tripoli native, was working in administration at Allen Hospital in Waterloo in 1998 when she saw and advertisement for an opening with the court system.

“It sounded interesting and intriguing, so I applied,” she said.

She served as assistant to Karen Hibben-Levi, the first court administrator in state in a newly created position under a court reform initiative. Nilges took the reins when Hibben-Levi retired in 2002.

In her years at the helm, she assisted with a statewide transition to electronic filing in 2015, a move that reduced paper and helped speed up the court system.

“Rather than having to come to the courthouse, an attorney can sit in his office and he can file a document at one o’clock in the morning. Judges can process their orders and do their work anywhere,” said Nilges, who served on a state Supreme Court-appointed advisory committee that developed the protocols for the program.

“Things are turned around a lot quicker,” she said.

The change also allows clerk of court and court administration offices in different counties to share their workload, Nilges said.

Another development has been the increasing use of video conferencing for minor court hearings and meetings.

Nilges also assisted in overseeing the implementation of precautionary measures to allow courts to continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic that started in 2020.

“It was the idea of ensuring our facilities were safe and balancing that with access to justice. That was very difficult,” she said.

In retirement, Nilges will enjoy spending time with family and traveling and had been contemplating writing a children’s book.

Assistant Lena Heit will take Nilges’ position upon retirement.

The 1st Judicial District has a $18.9 million budget and employs 182 people, according to Nilges.

