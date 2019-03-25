Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – Sheriff’s deputies are warning about a phone scam after residents reported receiving suspicious phone calls in recent weeks.

The callers claimed the residents needed to be served court documents and asked for their home addresses. The callers claimed to be from the courthouse, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. When residents asked for the caller’s phone number, they were given an out-of-town number associated with a number of other scams, according to deputies.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public not to give out any personal information over the phone. Deputies always allow court documents to be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office downtown. Anyone who has received similar phone calls is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 319-291-2587.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

