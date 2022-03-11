New York man arrested for identity theft following Waterloo, Cedar Falls bank visits

WATERLOO – A New York man has been arrested after he allegedly went to banks in Waterloo and Cedar Falls and tried to withdraw money using fake IDs.

And police said he is wanted in two other states for a similar scheme.

Vincent Herman Herbert, 60, of Bronx, New York, was arrested Wednesday for second-degree theft and two counts of identity theft. Bond was set at $12,000.

Authorities allege Herbert had a fraudulent Tennessee driver’s license under a different name when he entered Regions Bank at 224 W. Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, around noon. He withdrew $5,000 from the person’s bank account and left, according to court records.

Herbert later showed up at the Regions Bank at 4417 University Ave. in Cedar Falls and used a different fake ID in the name of another Tennessee man in an attempt to withdraw money from an account, police said.

Bank officials became suspicious and called police, and officers were able to determine his true identity. When he was detained, Herbert didn’t have the money from the earlier withdrawal, court records state.

Police said Herbert has arrest warrants in Indiana and Florida for similar identity theft crimes.

