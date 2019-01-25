HAWKEYE --- Two adults and a juvenile are facing burglary charges following the theft of weapons from a home in Hawkeye where police say an underage drinking party was taking place.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said it has been investigating the case since Jan. 2, and on Thursday and Friday arrested Kameron Mannen Powell Sikkink, 19, of New Hampton, and Paul Wayne Laganiere III, 18, of Lime Springs -- as well as an unnamed 17-year-old -- on felony charges of second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen firearms and second-degree theft.
Deputies said the took a report of a burglary in rural Hawkeye where an underage party with alcohol occurred on the evening of Dec. 31. During this party, deputies say Sikking, Laganiere and the 17-year-old burglarized a secured room and stole multiple firearms from the residence.
Sikkink and Laganiere were being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $20,000 bond, and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
During the course of the investigation, Ashley Maureen Pleggenkuhle, 18, and Kimberly Lynn Pleggenkuhle, 53, both of Hawkeye, were found to have hosted the underage party where minors were present and alcohol was being consumed. Both women were cited for permitting persons under 18 to consume/possess alcohol, a simple misdemeanor.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Postville and Monona police departments and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.
I wish to nominate Kimberly for "Mother of the Year" Award.......
