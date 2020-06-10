New Waterloo police guidelines bar choke holds, other high-risk techniques

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Police Department has expanded its use of force policy to explicitly ban choke holds and other high-risk techniques.

The new rules were put in place by Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, days after he took over the department’s helm.

The change also came a week after demonstrators -- upset by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes -- took to the streets of Waterloo to demand law enforcement reform.

Choke holds had been off limits at the department since the 1990s, said Maj. Joe Leibold, but they had never specifically appeared by name in the agency’s use of force guidelines.

“The old policy highlighted what we did do, not what we didn’t do,” Leibold said. “It’s not a trained technique. It hasn’t been a trained technique for years.”

The new policy states that choke holds, which restrict the airway, and vascular neck and carotid restraint techniques, which cut off blood flow to induce unconsciousness, are “unauthorized” by the department.

Some of the new guidelines directly address the circumstances that led to Floyd’s death.