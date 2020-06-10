New Waterloo police guidelines bar choke holds, other high-risk techniques

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Police Department has expanded its use of force policy to explicitly ban choke holds and other high-risk techniques.
The new rules were put in place by Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, days after he took over the department’s helm.
The change also came a week after demonstrators -- upset by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes -- took to the streets of Waterloo to demand law enforcement reform.
Choke holds had been off limits at the department since the 1990s, said Maj. Joe Leibold, but they had never specifically appeared by name in the agency’s use of force guidelines.
“The old policy highlighted what we did do, not what we didn’t do,” Leibold said. “It’s not a trained technique. It hasn’t been a trained technique for years.”
The new policy states that choke holds, which restrict the airway, and vascular neck and carotid restraint techniques, which cut off blood flow to induce unconsciousness, are “unauthorized” by the department.
Some of the new guidelines directly address the circumstances that led to Floyd’s death.
Officers are prohibited from using their weight to prevent a detainee from breathing adequately, and officers are to avoid exposing arrestees to positional asphyxia, situations where a person’s own weight and positioning inhibits breathing.
“When feasible, officers shall avoid the use of prone restraint techniques, including knees to the neck and back,” the policy states. Once downed, arrestees are handcuffed or otherwise controlled and are to be taken off the face-down position.
Leg restraints are only to be used when an in-custody suspect is actively fighting and is upright or seated in a squad car.
Under the new policy, corralling crowds into an area isn’t authorized for peaceful protests, and less-lethal weapons are barred from being used on passive crowds.
The new guidelines also require officers to intervene when they observe unreasonable or disproportionate force by other officers and to report such incidents.
