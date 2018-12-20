AURORA – Two missing words are behind an Iowa Court of Appeals decision to order a new trial for an Aurora man accused of holding his wife hostage during a 2016 armed standoff with authorities.
In a decision handed down Wednesday, the appeals court ruled that jury instructions for Dennis Edgar Chamberlain’s kidnapping charge should have included the words “substantially” and “significantly.” Jurors had to find that the alleged confinement of his wife substantially increased the risk of harm to the wife, significantly lessened his risk of detection or significantly facilitated escape.
“The purpose of the intensifiers is to prevent defendants from being convicted of kidnapping when the defendant, while perpetrating a different underlying crime, confines or moves a person in a way that is incidental to the underlying crime,” the opinion reads.
The ruling sent Chamblain’s kidnapping charge back to the district court for a possible retrial, but it upheld other charges, including attempted murder for shooting at a sheriff’s deputy and intimidation with a weapon for other shots fired at his wife and officers during the standoff at his mobile home.
Chamberlain, 56, was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison with a 17-year mandatory minimum on the attempted murder charge, and sentences for the other charges ran concurrent.
Authorities said Chamberlain fired a handgun next to his wife’s head during an October 2016 argument. When Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers arrived, he fired into a door while they were outside. The standoff ended when a negotiator talked Chamberlain into releasing his wife and surrendering.
