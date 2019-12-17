CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A new trial date has been scheduled for two men accused of stabbing to death a man in Cedar Rapids.
Drew Blahnik, 32, and Drew Wagner, 34, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other crimes in the slaying of 31-year-old Christopher Bagley, who has family in Independence. He went missing from his home in Walker in December 2018. Investigators found his body buried in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March.
Investigators have said Blahnik has confessed to stabbing Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.
The trial had been set to begin Feb. 3, court records say. The new date is July 6.
