New sex charge added for man on police rebranding panel

WATERLOO – Authorities have filed new sexual abuse charges against a Waterloo man who served on the city’s police department rebranding committee.

The new charge filed Tuesday alleges 41-year-old Jamodd Amaul Sallis had sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl earlier this year.

The girl had been interviewed at a child protection center, and the information was forwarded to the Waterloo Police Department in September, according to court records.

Sallis was first arrested for third-degree sexual abuse in October for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl in 2020. He was also charged with violation of a no-contact order for allegedly having a Facetime video chat contact with a girl in September days after a judge issued the restraining order.

In October, corrections officials sought to revoke Sallis’ parole for prior firearm and forgery charges. Officials cited the sexual abuse arrest and an incident in which he allegedly submitted a doctor’s excuse that claimed he was unable fulfill a parole requirement that he be employed because of a heart condition. Authorities allege the excuse, which misspelled the physician’s name, was forged, according to court records.

Sallis is currently awaiting trial for the first sex abuse and restraining order charges and the parole violation.

Before his arrests, in September 2020, Sallis was appointed to a city panel tasked with the redesign of the Waterloo Police Department’s logo.

