WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Jail’s new body scanner caught its first smuggling attempt Wednesday.

The device, an Amani Clearpass that is similar to an airport screening machine, detected a glass pipe when sheriff’s deputies brought in a New Hartford woman on driving charges.

Deputies found a small bag of what appeared to be marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

“These devices are becoming more and more common and are not only security and safety measures for our own staff but for the inmate population as well,” said Capt. Nate Neff, jail administrator.

The jail bought the scanner in 2022 using proceeds from inmate commissary funds. The scanner uses a non-invasive, low-dose X-ray scan to check all inmates being admitted into the jail.

Maria Christina Carrillo was charged with contraband in addition to the driving charge.

