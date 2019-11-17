{{featured_button_text}}
Hardin County Courthouse

NEW PROVIDENCE – A New Providence man has been charged with animal neglect after Hardin County sheriff’s deputies found malnourished and dead goats on his property.

Travis William Jeske, 26, was charged with three counts of animal neglect causing death or serious injury and three counts of failure to dispose of dead animals.

According to court records, deputies were called to Jeske’s MM Avenue home on Oct. 30 and found goats inside a outdoor metal shed without bedding or food. Two of the goats were dead, and a third had to be euthanized because of its condition, records state.

Temperatures were in the 20s at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

A veterinarian was called the scene and determined the goats appeared to be malnourished.

Three dead goats were also at the property, and Jeske allegedly told authorities that they had been dead for more than a week.

