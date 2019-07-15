{{featured_button_text}}
071519ho-drug-arrest

Authorities searched his home at 207 E. Main St., New Providence, on July 15 and found $15,000 worth of meth and marijuana in addition to a undisclosed amount of cash and weapons.

 Courtesy photo

NEW PROVIDENCE – A New Providence man has been arrested after authorities found meth, cash and firearms at his home Monday.

Jack Andrew Heltsley, 53, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jack Andrew Heltsley

Jack Andrew Heltsley

Authorities searched his home at 207 E. Main St. and found $15,000 worth of meth and marijuana in addition to a undisclosed amount of cash and weapons.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments