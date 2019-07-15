NEW PROVIDENCE – A New Providence man has been arrested after authorities found meth, cash and firearms at his home Monday.
Jack Andrew Heltsley, 53, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities searched his home at 207 E. Main St. and found $15,000 worth of meth and marijuana in addition to a undisclosed amount of cash and weapons.
