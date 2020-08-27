New Pride Fest flags return to Waterloo bridge after Wednesday vandalism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Rainbow flags are again flying over the Cedar River.

The banners -- which mark what would have been the ninth annual Cedar Valley Pride Fest this coming weekend -- were replaced with the help of a community effort a day after a man tossed more than a dozen flags in to the river on Tuesday.

“It was a group effort with Cedar Valley Pride Fest behind it all and a lot of support from the community to ensure that those flags flew high again,” said Jessica Rucker, director at Main Street Waterloo.

She organized a GoFundMe drive to collect money to buy new flags for the Pride Fest organization. In the meantime, Main Street loaned their own poles, and Kings and Queens nightclub loaned flags it had, Rucker said.

Waterloo police continue to investigate the incident, which happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday when a man walking across the Fourth Street bridge tossed 15 flags into the water. The crime was captured on video by a person standing on shore.

This year’s Pride Fest activities were cancelled because of coronavirus concerns, although organizers plan to offer online activities on social media.

