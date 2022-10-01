New medication drop box installed at Waterloo police station

WATERLOO — Residents cleaning out their bathroom medicine cabinets have another place to drop off their expired and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Waterloo Police Department has set up a new medication drop box in the downtown station at 715 Mulberry St.

Prescription drug abuse is Iowa’s fastest-growing form of substance abuse, according to police officials, and addiction to pain relievers is also fueling more powerful street drugs, like heroin an opioids. The combination is contributing to an increase in opioid-related overdose deaths.

“Many people become addicted to prescription drugs because they started using a family member’s leftover prescriptions. Once addicted some of these individuals may then eventually move to heroin to fulfill that addiction,” said Interim Police Chief Joe Leibold.

The new drop box was made possible through a small grant from the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy. It will be accessible to the public during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Most prescription drugs that are abused come from friends or family, so cleaning out medicine cabinets can save lives,” said Dale Woolery, Director of the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Additional information on prescription drug abuse/opioid abuse and properly disposing of unused medication can be found online at: odcp.iowa.gov/rxotc, odcp.iowa.gov/rxtakebacks and odcp.iowa.gov/rxbrochure.

Residents using the medication drop box are asked to place all medications in sealed non-breakable containers. Syringes and other “sharps” can’t be placed in the box.