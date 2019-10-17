{{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man will be sent to New Jersey to face allegations he produced and shared child pornography.

Court records filed by an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement allege Donovan Ray Oliphant, 37, can be seen in one a video clip with a pre-pubescent child, and internet addresses associated with the images and videos were traced to his Independence home.

Oliphant made a Wednesday appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, and a judge ordered he be transferred to New Jersey where charges of enticing a minor to engage in sexual conduct for producing a visual depiction and distributing a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexual conduct were filed.

According to court records, investigators were pursing child porn charges against a Gloucester County, N.J., resident in August when they found an email from Oliphant. Authorities allege the New Jersey man and Oliphant had communicated over an encrypted file-sharing app, and Oliphant allegedly shared images and videos of child porn.

