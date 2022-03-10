New indictment filed in livestock fraud investigation

WAUCOMA – Authorities have charged another person in an investigation into allegations workers at a Waucoma livestock dealer swindled farmers by altering weights and other information on sales slips.

On Tuesday, a superseding indictment was unsealed charging Charles Francis Lynch, a sow procurement and marketing employee at Lynch Livestock, with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States government.

He pleaded not guilty during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was released pending trial with the condition he not communicate about the case with co-workers or family members who may be potential witnesses.

Court records allege the scheme ran from 1999 to March 2021 and involved using a scale at the business headquarters to alter weights and downgrade classifications for hogs the company purchased at remote buying stations in Iowa. Station managers were also instructed to falsely classify some hogs on a load as having no value, according to court records.

As a result, livestock sellers received less than they were owed, according to the indictment.

The plan included the destruction of documents and misleading statements to regulators to cover up the crime, according to the indictment.

Lynch Livestock entered a consent decree over the matter with U.S. Department of Agriculture regulators in July and agreed to pay a $445,000 civil penalty.

The superseding indictment also charges Billie Joe “Bill” Wickham, a bookkeeper at the company, with the conspiracy counts as well as six counts of mail fraud pertaining to transactions with a Minnesota livestock producer in 2016 and 2017.

Wickham had been charged in an earlier version of the indictment in the case filed in November. That indictment also charged Steven “Shooter” Charles Demaray, a regional buying manager for the company. Demaray died in a single-vehicle crash near New Hampton a few days later.

Trial for Wickham is tentatively set for May.

