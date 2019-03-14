Try 3 months for $3

NEW HARTFORD – A New Hartford man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for his role in methamphetamine trafficking.

District Court Judge Leon Strand sentenced Duane Baker, 28, to 10 years and 11 months in prison to be followed by eight years of supervised release on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He pleaded to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Authorities said Baker distributed pounds of ice methamphetamine, and after he was arrested on state drug charges, he continued in the business by recruiting the mother of his child to sell meth on his behalf.

“The same day he was released from state prison, he immediately continued his involvement by contacting his source of supply to obtain more methamphetamine,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa Williams wrote in court records.

Baker was indicted in May 2018 along with Cash Burch, who pleaded guilty in February.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments