New Hartford man sentenced for guns after police found rattlesnake, marijuana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW HARTFORD – A New Hartford man who was caught with an endangered snake and a marijuana grow has been sentenced to prison on gun charges.

Brian Henry Anderson, 52, was sentenced to one year in prison on a charge of felon and drug user in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. He will be on supervised release for three years following prison.

His defense had sought leniency because he used marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, according to court records.

Prosecutors objected, noting that Anderson was found with more than 120 plants and planted marijuana in ditches, increasing the possibility others could come across it.

According to court records, authorities searched his home on June 2, 2018, and found marijuana plants growing in a closet, two shotguns and a massasauga rattlesnake.

He earlier pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of illegal possession of a protected non-game animal and possession of an endangered species in connection with the snake.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.