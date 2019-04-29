ALLISON – A New Hartford man who was accused of having sexual contact with two teens has been sentenced to a year and a month in jail suspended to 128 days in jail with credit for time served.
Under the sentence, Jameson Alan Hulbert, 21, formerly of Parkersburg, will have be on probation for a year and will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
Hulbert was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse, indecent exposure, and two counts of assault with intent to commit sex abuse. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded to indecent exposure and simple assault, and the other charges were dismissed.
Authorities allege he had sexual contact with two girls between October 2017 and October 2018 in Parkersburg. He was arrested in November 2018.
