NEW HARTFORD – A New Hartford man who was caught with an endangered snake in 2018 is now facing federal firearm charges.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District charged Brian Henry Anderson, 51, with one count of drug user and felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday.
Court records allege Anderson is barred from possessing firearms because he used marijuana and had a 2004 drug conviction. On June 6, 2018, authorities found a Westerner 12-gauge shotgun and a Harrington and Richardson Model 402 shotgun.
The June date coincides with the day that authorities searched Anderson’s Packwaukee Street home and found an endangered massasauga rattlesnake. Police also found a large number of marijuana plants growing inside a bedroom closet, freezer bags filled with marijuana, the two shotguns and a bullet-proof vest.
At the time, Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers charged him with illegal possession of a protected non-game animal and possession of an endangered species. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges and was fined.
Massasauga rattlesnakes are native to Iowa and other parts of the United States and are known to live in the Sweet Marsh Wildlife Area in Bremer County. At the time of the search, the snake was found dead, and authorities found indications he had been keeping it while it was alive, according to officials.
