New Hampton woman arrested in Waterloo catalytic converter theft investigation

WATERLOO – A rural New Hampton woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with the organized theft of catalytic converters in the Waterloo area.

Megan Jolene Heying, 22, was arrested Tuesday at the Black Hawk County Jail on one count of ongoing criminal conduct. She was released a short time later pending trial.

Authorities allege they found evidence linking Heying to the sale of floor jacks and electric grinders -- items used in the theft of the pollution control devices -- at a Waterloo pawn shop in December 2020.

They also found records showing she sold three converters as scrap at Alter recycling in May, and found Facebook messages showing she was involved in discussions about the theft and sale of converters with several other people charged in the investigation, according to court records.

Police said they saw a spike in the theft of catalytic converters beginning in January 2021, and so far there have been more than 80 incidents, most involving multiple converters, with damages estimated at more than $100,000.

At least nine other people have been arrested in connection with the thefts over the past year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.