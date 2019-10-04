{{featured_button_text}}

NEW HAMPTON – A New Hampton man has been sentenced to prison on child pornography charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced William Randall Rolen, 56, to 15 years and eight months on a charges of distribution and possession of child porn during a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for five years.

Authorities said Rolen moved to Iowa for work in September 2016, and in 2018 he responded to a police sting that involved undercover officers placing an ad on Craigslist. The ad purported to be from a father who was offering the sexual services of his underage daughter.

Rolen and the undercover officer communicated at length, and Rolen sent doctored photos that were supposed to show a girl in a sexual situation, court records state. The officer attempted to arrange two meetings with Rolen, but Rolen didn’t show up, records state.

Authorities searched his home and electronic devices in May 2018.

During his plea in April 2010, Rolen admitted he possessed child pornography, including one or more depictions of prepubescent children.

