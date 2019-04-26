CEDAR RAPIDS --- A Northeast Iowa man who distributed and possessed child pornography pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Cedar Rapids.
William Rolen, 56, of New Hampton, was convicted of one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
At the plea hearing, Rolen admitted that, in 2018, he knowingly distributed child pornography. He also admitted that he possessed child pornography, including one or more depictions of prepubescent children.
Sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Rolen remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending sentencing.
Rolen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years of imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years of imprisonment, a $500,000 fine, $10,200 in special assessments, and supervised release for five years to life following any imprisonment.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Eau Claire, Wis., Police Department, the New Hampton Police Department, and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.
