New Hampton man charged in overdose death

NEW HAMPTON -- A rural New Hampton man accused of a 2020 overdose death has been indicted on federal opioid charges.

A grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Tarron Scott Lechtenberg, 23, with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

During a Friday court appearance he pleaded not guilty and was detained pending a further hearing. Trial has tentatively been set for March in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Court records indicate the charge is linked to the death of 19-year-old Jace Cajthaml of Ionia.

Lechtenberg and his father are also named as defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Cajthaml’s estate in Chickasaw County District Court in July.

Cajthaml had been at Lechtenberg’s home on North Wapsie Street northwest of New Hampton on July 30, 2020, where he was provided with drugs, according to court records.

“As a result of taking the controlled substance, Jace Cajthaml showed signs of an adverse drugs reaction, including but not limited to looking sick, sweating, with blood shot eyes, snoring and foaming at the nose,” the suit alleges.

People at the home noticed his condition and checked on him but didn’t seek medical attention for hours before Lechtenberg drove him into town where they met an ambulance that was called, according to the lawsuit.

The ambulance crew declared Cajthaml dead.

The suit alleges the drug had been misrepresented, and Cajthaml took it because he thought it was safe.

Court records also indicate Lechtenberg had another run-in with authorities involving opioids months later.

Bremer County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of an Audi passenger car on fire on Reno Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2020.

The driver, Lechtenberg, was nearby. He was lethargic and had slurred speech but a breath test didn’t show any indication of alcohol, records state.

During the investigation, deputies received information that he was coming from a home were a fentanyl overdose had been reported, court records state. Further details weren’t available.

Lechtenberg was taken to a hospital as a precaution, and a urine test found traces of fentanyl, benzodiazepines and marijuana, records state. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated.