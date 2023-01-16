 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

New Hampton man charged in overdose death

  • 0
Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

 DEA

NEW HAMPTON -- A rural New Hampton man accused of a 2020 overdose death has been indicted on federal opioid charges.

A grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Tarron Scott Lechtenberg, 23, with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

During a Friday court appearance he pleaded not guilty and was detained pending a further hearing. Trial has tentatively been set for March in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Tarron Scott Lechtenberg

Tarron Scott Lechtenberg

Court records indicate the charge is linked to the death of 19-year-old Jace Cajthaml of Ionia.

Lechtenberg and his father are also named as defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Cajthaml’s estate in Chickasaw County District Court in July.

Cajthaml had been at Lechtenberg’s home on North Wapsie Street northwest of New Hampton on July 30, 2020, where he was provided with drugs, according to court records.

People are also reading…

“As a result of taking the controlled substance, Jace Cajthaml showed signs of an adverse drugs reaction, including but not limited to looking sick, sweating, with blood shot eyes, snoring and foaming at the nose,” the suit alleges.

People at the home noticed his condition and checked on him but didn’t seek medical attention for hours before Lechtenberg drove him into town where they met an ambulance that was called, according to the lawsuit.

New numbers from the DEA shed light on just how far the opioid epidemic reaches in the United States. The DEA has seized enough fentanyl this year to kill every single person in the U.S.

The ambulance crew declared Cajthaml dead.

The suit alleges the drug had been misrepresented, and Cajthaml took it because he thought it was safe.

Court records also indicate Lechtenberg had another run-in with authorities involving opioids months later.

Bremer County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of an Audi passenger car on fire on Reno Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2020.

The driver, Lechtenberg, was nearby. He was lethargic and had slurred speech but a breath test didn’t show any indication of alcohol, records state.

During the investigation, deputies received information that he was coming from a home were a fentanyl overdose had been reported, court records state. Further details weren’t available.

Lechtenberg was taken to a hospital as a precaution, and a urine test found traces of fentanyl, benzodiazepines and marijuana, records state. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

National Overdose Deaths Involving Any Opioid 1999-2020

The figure above is a bar and line graph showing the total number of U.S. overdose deaths involving any opioid from 1999 to 2020. Any opioid includes prescription opioids (natural and semi-synthetic opioids and methadone), heroin and synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl). Opioid-involved overdose deaths rose from 21,088 in 2010 to 47,600 in 2017 and remained steady in 2018 with 46,802 deaths. This was followed by a significant increase through 2020 to 68,630 overdose deaths. The bars are overlaid by lines showing the number of deaths by gender from 1999 to 2020 (Source: CDC WONDER).

Fact Sheets: Drugs of Abuse

Fact Sheets on drugs of abuse from the Drug Enforcement Administration

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News