ELGIN -- A New Hampton man was arrested on several charges after deputies say he stole a vehicle and assaulted someone at a gas station.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was called to Guppy's on the Go, 310 Mill Ave., in Elgin for a report of a domestic assault and vehicle theft at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Jaylani Devin Whiteside, 34, of New Hampton, was arrested and charged with felony second-degree robbery, domestic assault causing injury, two counts of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and interference with official acts.
Whiteside was booked into the Fayette County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.