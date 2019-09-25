{{featured_button_text}}
Jaylani Devin Whiteside

Jaylani Devin Whiteside

ELGIN -- A New Hampton man was arrested on several charges after deputies say he stole a vehicle and assaulted someone at a gas station.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was called to Guppy's on the Go, 310 Mill Ave., in Elgin for a report of a domestic assault and vehicle theft at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jaylani Devin Whiteside, 34, of New Hampton, was arrested and charged with felony second-degree robbery, domestic assault causing injury, two counts of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and interference with official acts.

Whiteside was booked into the Fayette County Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments